HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
HFB Financial stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. HFB Financial has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.
About HFB Financial (Get Rating)
