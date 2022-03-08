Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,429.00.

HESAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,413.04) to €1,429.00 ($1,553.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $4.42 on Monday, reaching $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.84. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $190.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.31%.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

