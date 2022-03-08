Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151,029 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

