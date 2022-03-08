Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

HLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $35.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

