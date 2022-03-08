Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $169.55

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.55 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.97). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.97), with a volume of 261,352 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.55.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.