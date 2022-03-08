Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.22 Million

Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) will report sales of $472.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.20 million and the lowest is $471.24 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $509.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $119,979,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after buying an additional 388,569 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,545,000 after buying an additional 159,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,063,000 after buying an additional 95,539 shares during the last quarter.

HELE stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,278. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.26. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $194.48 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.