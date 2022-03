Head-To-Head Survey: NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) & Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH – Get Rating) and Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NewHydrogen and Fuwei Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewHydrogen N/A N/A -3,006.39% Fuwei Films 11.71% 17.22% 9.51%

This table compares NewHydrogen and Fuwei Films’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewHydrogen N/A N/A -$140.54 million N/A N/A Fuwei Films $51.61 million 0.44 $3.01 million $2.04 3.39

Fuwei Films has higher revenue and earnings than NewHydrogen.

Risk and Volatility

NewHydrogen has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuwei Films has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NewHydrogen and Fuwei Films, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuwei Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of NewHydrogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Fuwei Films shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of NewHydrogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fuwei Films beats NewHydrogen on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NewHydrogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development of technologies and materials to reduce cost per watt of electricity generated by Photovoltaic solar modules and the cost per watt of storing electrical energy. Its product, BioBacksheet, provides protect the solar panel components, specifically the solar cells and wires from environmental elements such as stress or moisture, which can degrade the 20+ year life of solar panels. The company was founded by Dong Hie Lee on April 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

Fuwei Films Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries. The company was founded on August 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Weifang, China.

