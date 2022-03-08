Head to Head Survey: Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) versus Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Five Star Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 26.43% 12.79% 1.19% Five Star Bancorp 47.76% 20.92% 1.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Midland States Bancorp and Five Star Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.06%. Five Star Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Five Star Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $307.72 million 2.05 $81.32 million $3.57 8.01 Five Star Bancorp $88.86 million 5.65 $42.44 million $2.90 10.04

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Star Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats Midland States Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services. The Wealth Management segment consists trust and fiduciary services, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Other segment comprises operating results of the parent company, captive insurance business unit, and the elimination of intercompany transactions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Effingham, IL.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

