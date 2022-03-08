Head to Head Survey: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) vs. Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Digital Media Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.53 -$8.70 million $0.10 28.50

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Media Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Monetary Systems and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 364.91%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

