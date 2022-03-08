Head to Head Analysis: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 11.02% 9.65% 2.53% ReNew Energy Global N/A -8.71% -1.77%

85.2% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PNM Resources and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 1 4 1 0 2.00 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

PNM Resources presently has a consensus target price of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.99%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.07%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than PNM Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PNM Resources and ReNew Energy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.78 billion 2.22 $173.30 million $2.25 20.49 ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A $4.42 million N/A N/A

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Summary

PNM Resources beats ReNew Energy Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc. operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company. The TNMP segment provides transmission and distribution services of electricity in Texas. The Corporate and Other segment consists of holding company activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

