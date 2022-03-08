HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.27

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.27 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 37770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
