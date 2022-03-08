HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.27

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.27 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 37770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,137,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $6,474,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

