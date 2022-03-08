Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.25

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.25 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 13953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.75 ($0.98).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.90. The firm has a market cap of £194.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

