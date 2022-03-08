Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.60

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.60 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.62 ($0.41), with a volume of 25725396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.52 ($0.41).

A number of equities analysts have commented on HMSO shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.41) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 31.43 ($0.41).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.02%.

In related news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné purchased 306,748 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($132,634.75). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 165,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($69,182.39).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

