Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
About Hamilton Beach Brands (Get Rating)
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.