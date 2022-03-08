Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 586.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Beach Brands (Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.