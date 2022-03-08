Halving Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.46 or 0.06631951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,714.56 or 1.00041524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046411 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.