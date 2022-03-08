Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.20 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

