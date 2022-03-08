Hacken Token (HAI) Price Reaches $0.0503

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $23.85 million and $1.56 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.45 or 0.06655843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,801.07 or 0.99387493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046472 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

