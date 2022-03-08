Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Up 36.2% in February

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,199. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $428.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

