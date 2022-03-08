Grupo Simec (SIM) & The Competition Financial Survey

Grupo Simec (NYSE: SIM – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grupo Simec to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Simec’s competitors have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.7% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec 18.41% 23.67% 19.05% Grupo Simec Competitors 11.51% 25.17% 12.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grupo Simec and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Simec Competitors 426 1412 1532 75 2.36

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Grupo Simec’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Simec has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Simec and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $2.74 billion $504.19 million 10.00 Grupo Simec Competitors $16.72 billion $2.10 billion 0.76

Grupo Simec’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec. Grupo Simec is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grupo Simec competitors beat Grupo Simec on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi. The U.S. segment refers to the results of the operations of Republic including plants, located in the United States. The Brazil segment includes the results of the operations in plant located in Pindamonhangaba, Sao Paulo State, Brazil. The company was founded on August 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.