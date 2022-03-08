Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The) (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Short Interest Up 45.1% in February

Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The) (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GFGDU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.