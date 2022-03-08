Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.98

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

