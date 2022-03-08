Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

GTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

GTN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 549,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,403. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. Gray Television has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $100,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 501.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

