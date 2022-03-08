Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 278,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,263,073 shares.The stock last traded at $1.92 and had previously closed at $1.78.

GTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $627.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,128,739 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,283,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 70.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,663,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 603,317 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 378,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.