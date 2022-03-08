GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $28.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -205.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $5,980,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

