Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,723 Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EHang were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,782,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in EHang during the third quarter worth $1,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EHang by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 59,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in EHang by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,755,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

