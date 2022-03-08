Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $327,000 in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 14.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 418,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

