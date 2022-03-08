Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $334,000 Stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363,172 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of McEwen Mining worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,334 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 49,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,746 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

