Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $305,000 Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XERS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

