GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $365.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

