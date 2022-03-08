Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 21.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 7,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,236. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

