GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Update

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,800 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 501,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GMS by 264.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. 12,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.00. GMS has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

