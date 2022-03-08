Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Globus Medical worth $63,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after buying an additional 731,127 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

GMED opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

