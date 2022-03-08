Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.94.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.26 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.