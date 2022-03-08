Ghost Price Hits $0.31 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $105,939.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00104725 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

