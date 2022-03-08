Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $282.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

