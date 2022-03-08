Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of National Bankshares worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,416,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bankshares stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

