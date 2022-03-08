Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Akoya Biosciences worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

AKYA stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

