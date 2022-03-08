Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,617 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SEMrush worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 3,607.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SEMrush alerts:

SEMrush stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEMrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

About SEMrush (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.