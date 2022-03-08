Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

