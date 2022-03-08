Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Genpact has increased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

NYSE G opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Genpact has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 106,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Genpact by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Genpact by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 3,776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

