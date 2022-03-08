Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.
GCO stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98. Genesco has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.05.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth about $736,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco (Get Rating)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.