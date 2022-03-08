Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

GCO stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98. Genesco has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth about $736,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

