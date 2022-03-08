General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after buying an additional 1,450,924 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,904,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,318,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

