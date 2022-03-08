Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Gemini Therapeutics worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMTX opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on GMTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

