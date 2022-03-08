GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEAGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €35.00 ($38.04) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during trading on Monday. 2,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

