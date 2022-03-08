Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 11,832 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Paychex worth $26,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Paychex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

