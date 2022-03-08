Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $533.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.60 and a 200 day moving average of $507.51. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $598.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,531 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

