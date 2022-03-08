Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $19.03 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Copart worth $19,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,989,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,801,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.06. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.90 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

