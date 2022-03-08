Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of UDR worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. UDR’s payout ratio is 302.09%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

