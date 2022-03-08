Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $31,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $288.38 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $221.82 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.83 and its 200 day moving average is $291.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

