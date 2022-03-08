Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 107,928 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,928 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $20,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

